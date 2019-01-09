Celtics Vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference will square off Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics will host the Indiana Pacers in what very well could be a playoff preview. The Pacers claimed a one-point victory in the teams’ first meeting in early November thanks to some fourth-quarter heroics from Victor Oladipo.

Both clubs enter the matchup playing good basketball. Indiana has won seven of its last eight, while Boston has won six of its last eight, including three straight.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Pacers online:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports