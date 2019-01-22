Sportsbook Tabs Tom Brady As Favorite To Win Super Bowl MVP Vs. Rams

No one has one more Super Bowl MVP’s than Tom Brady.

The 41-year-old quarterback has been named Most Valuable Player of the big game in four of his five Super Bowl victories. And sportsbooks are saying Brady is on his way to his fifth when the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook opened Brady as the favorite at EVEN odds to win MVP of Super Bowl LIII. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is listed just behind Brady with 2-1 odds. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, the quarterback of the favored team usually is the MVP favorite. The Patriots currently are 2.5-point favorites.

After Brady and Goff, the list drops off a bit.

Running backs Sony Michel and Todd Gurley have the next-best odds, at 16-1, with the field at 12-1. Aaron Donald has the best odds for any defensive player, at 25-1. Greg Zuerlein has 100-1 odds.

