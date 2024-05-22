Jerod Mayo Hoping These Patriots Will Make Second-Year Leap

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jerod Mayo is hoping one specific New England Patriots position group will benefit from the second-year leap.

The Patriots have three offensive linemen entering their respective sophomore seasons: fourth-rounders Jake Andrews and Sidy Sow along with fifth-rounder Antonio Mafi.

“There is no other point in their careers where they can make a massive jump like they can going from year one to year two,” Mayo said at Gillette Stadium on Monday, before the Patriots’ first OTA practice. “You look at the linemen that we have going into year two — we are leaning on those guys to really make those jumps. They have to really understand that and put in the extra work.”

New England’s offensive line was one of the biggest question marks entering the offseason. The Patriots re-signed right tackle Mike Onwenu, extended veteran center David Andrews and drafted offensive tackle Caedan Wallace and offensive guard Layden Robinson. But without a surefire answer at left tackle and unproven players on the interior (besides Andrews), the Patriots are taking a risk with the group. Especially since Cole Strange reportedly could miss the start of the season.

Should the Patriots get contributions from their second-year linemen, they’d be in a much better position. They’re all competing for jobs.

Sow, who was first-team left guard during Day 1 of OTAs, played 85% of offensive snaps with 13 starts in 2023. Mafi apparently has worked at center and is in the mix for either of guard spot after he played 44% of offensive snaps in 2023. And Jake Andrews, who saw just 7% of offensive snaps in 2023, worked as the second-team center during the open-to-media practice. With David Andrews comfortability penciled in as the starting center, Jake Andrews could be in the mix at guard, too.

Offensive line coach Scott Peters has cross-trained the group at multiple positions.

“They have to really — don’t worry about last year,” Mayo said. “Now you understand what we are trying to do from a scheduling standpoint, from what you got to do to go out there and play. And so, we are looking for those guys to make a huge jump.”

The Patriots host their third of 10 OTA sessions Thursday with media set to return to Gillette Stadium on May 29. The offensive line, including those second-year players, will be a focal point throughout the spring and training camp.