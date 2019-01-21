Stephen A. Smith, Damien Woody Rip Max Kellerman For Tom Brady Hating

Max Kellerman tried his hardest to hate on Tom Brady on Monday, but Stephen A. Smith and Damien Woody just wouldn’t let him.

Kellerman, author of the now-infamous (and debunked) “cliff” take, went on “First Take” and tried to say Brady and the New England patriots were “lucky” to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. Making his point behind a smug, awkward laugh, Kellerman was immediately shut down by Smith.

“It’s nice that you’re laughing because you’re laughing at yourself because nobody is laughing about what you’re saying,” Smith said.

Added Woody: “Max, how many times are you going to keep riding on this whole narrative, ‘Tom Brady is falling off the cliff, Tom Brady is lucky?,’ ” Woody asked. “Where the hell do you get lucky? You can’t be lucky if you keep converting — how many times did we see third down-and-long for the Patriots in that game?”

(You can click here and here to watch the exchange.)

Yeah, rough morning for Kellerman.

Speaking of Patriots haters, Rob Parker had a predictably stupid reaction to Brady’s performance. Shannon Sharpe, on the other hand, finally is giving the 41-year-old his due.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images