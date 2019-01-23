Super Bowl LIII: Free Buffalo Wild Wings For America On This Score Scenario

Chicken-wing enthusiasts now have their own rooting interest in Super Bowl LIII.

Buffalo Wild Wings will offer its guests free chicken wings if the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams need overtime to determine the Super Bowl winner, the sports-bar chain’s parent company, Inspire Brands, announced Wednesday. Buffalo Wild Wings’ promotion follows its long tradition of boasting of its ability to influence the outcome of games by sending them to overtime.

“We know fans get a thrill out of having something riding on the outcome of the game, and given the number of overtime games we’ve seen all season, we wanted to up the ante for everyone,” Buffalo Wild Wings chief marketing officer Seth Freeman said in a press release. “Even if you don’t have a dog in the fight, we all have a common rooting interest in extending the game because that means more football, and now, free wings!”

Only one of previous 52 Super Bowls went to overtime: Super Bowl LI, which the New England Patriots won over the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. The chances of free football happening again Feb. 3 when the Patriots play the Rams appear remote.

Nevertheless, after both of this season’s conference-champions games went to overtime, wing-eaters can dare to dream about what Super Bowl LIII might bring them.

Buffalo Wild Wings will make good on its Super Bowl promise between 4 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 18 by giving all comers a free order of snack-sized wings.

