Ten-Year-Old Wins Science Fair By ‘Proving’ Patriots’ Tom Brady Cheated

This 10-year-old took the meaning of a science fair project to a whole new level, and tried to take down the New England Patriots quarterback.

Introducing Ace Davis, a young elementary school quarterback from Kentucky who supposedly has “proven” Tom Brady is in fact a cheater.

10-year-old wins science fair by presenting proof that Tom Brady is a cheater: "He’s been accused of cheating before, I want him to be caught." 😅 #EverythingWeGot ➡️ https://t.co/NqemL0Wbdy pic.twitter.com/00uoQ9LYD5 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 24, 2019

This kid’s project will give you Deflategate flashbacks all over again. Davis certainly is not a fan of Brady’s and wanted to prove the footballs he used during the 2014-15 AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts were in fact deflated.

The 10-year-old conducted an experiment with his mom and sister in which each of them threw footballs that varied in PSI to see just how far they could go. Davis found the least inflated football was thrown the furthest, thus giving Brady a competitive advantage.

The poster board includes meme’s of Brady, pictures of him crying and of course a picture of Davis himself in his football uniform. When asked how he came up with his science fair project, Davis gave NFL Draft Diamonds a pretty blunt answer.

“Because I hate Tom Brady, he’s been accused of cheating before, I want him to be caught.”

In fact, the young quarterback himself would rather take after another NFL player who also is known as one of the greatest of all time: former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana.

If he ever gets the opportunity to meet Brady, Davis would tell him to give him some of his money because he “doesn’t deserve it.” Ouch.

Davis also managed to take a shot at Patriots star wide receiver, Julian Edelman.

“People are tired of watching him (Brady) in the Super Bowl,” Davis said. “And Julian Edelman takes steroids.”

Davis won his school science fair and now is headed to the district science fair where he expects to take home another win.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images