This Alex Cora Message Will Get Red Sox Fans Fired Up For 2019 Season

It’s tough to draw up a season better than the Boston Red Sox’s 2018 campaign.

They set the franchise record for wins, beat their biggest rival in the American League Division Series and dispatched the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series. Then, of course, they capped off their magical run by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to win the Fall Classic.

But according to the Sox’s manager, it can get even better.

Alex Cora earned the Boston Baseball Writers’ Association of American Manager of the Year Award on Thursday, and in accepting the honor, he made a remark that certainly will get Red Sox fans fired up for the upcoming season.

Cora, accepting Boston BBWAA Mgr of the Year Award: “Somebody might write this, I don’t care. If you guys thought last year was special, wait till this year.” — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) January 18, 2019

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 13, and the rest of the squad will join them Feb. 18. So sit tight, Red Sox fans, we’re almost there.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images