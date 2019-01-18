Why Jason Whitlock Believes Tom Brady’s Run Of Success Will End Vs. Chiefs

Just when it seemed like Jason Whitlock was all aboard the New England Patriots bandwagon, the “Speak For Yourself” co-host reverted back to his old ways.

Whitlock kicked off his campaign of Patriots takes by declaring it was going to be a “season of destruction” for Bill Belichick and Co. But after New England began to string wins together, Whitlock backtracked on his stance and even apologized to the head coach. Not to mention, the Fox Sports 1 personality was one of few sports pundits to pick the Patriots over the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round.

But for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Whitlock is opting to stick to his roots.

Whitlock, who moved to Kansas City in 1994, is picking the Chiefs to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIII. Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback Whitlock has been coveting for over 20 years, and he believes the young signal-caller will put an end to Tom Brady’s lengthy run of success.

Whitlock: Nothing lasts forever, Tom Brady. It’s Patrick Mahomes’ time. @WhitlockJason believes Tom Brady's run will end this weekend pic.twitter.com/cLAIqSmuNk — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) January 17, 2019

We’ll give credit where credit is due: that was an impressively spirited way of picking the outcome for a football game.

The Chiefs will need Mahomes to be at his best in just his second career postseason start. Brady, meanwhile, will look to put together another vintage January performance in hopes of reaching his ninth Super Bowl.

But even if the Patriots fall short at Arrowhead Stadium, who’s to say they won’t be right back in this spot next season? As Whitlock’s colleague Colin Cowherd recently pointed out, this might be the most vulnerable New England will be for the next handful of seasons.

Now that’s a scary thought.

