This Weird Stat Doesn’t Bode Well For Patriots’ Chances Against Chiefs

You’re going to hear a ton stats during the lead up to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, so we might as well throw another one your way.

The latest comes from WEEI reporter Ryan Hannable, who dug up an interesting nugget about Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The stat seems to discredit the notion that Brady is more dangerous when facing a team for the second time in the same season, a situation many believe favors the ultra-prepared QB.

Take a look:

Tom Brady is 12-9 when facing a team in the playoffs after already playing them in regular season, while 16-1 when facing a team for first time. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 15, 2019

We know, we know: Stats are for losers. Still, it’s rather surprising that nine of Brady’s 10 career playoff losses have come against teams he faced earlier in the same season.

Brady and the Patriots have a tough task ahead of them in facing a talented Chiefs team in the AFC Championship Game. But with a trip to yet another Super Bowl on the line, you can bet the 41-year-old signal-caller will bring his best to Arrowhead Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images