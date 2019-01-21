Tom Brady Shares Epic Instagram With Rob Gronkowski After AFC Title Game

There are not many people who know what it feels like to advance to a ninth Super Bowl appearance.

But that’s why we have Tom Brady’s Instagram.

The 41-year-old led yet another game-winning drive in overtime to cap a thrilling 37-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

While Brady is no stranger to this feeling, his reaction to punching his ninth Super Bowl ticket was jubilant as ever.

Hours after the victory, Brady posted to Instagram while exiting Arrowhead Stadium alongside Rob Gronkowski. No words were necessary. Instead, the pair just nodded and smiled as P.Diddy’s “Bad Boys For Life” fades in as the video flashes to Rex Burkhead’s game-winning touchdown run.

Brady captioned the post: “W”.

(You can see the post here)

Brady and the Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images