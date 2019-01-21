Watch Rex Burkhead Send Patriots To Super Bowl LIII With OT Touchdown Vs. Chiefs

For a third straight season, the New England Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl.

The Patriots punched their ticket to Super Sunday with a thrilling AFC Championship Game victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. After a back-and-forth four quarters concluded with a 31-31 tie, the Patriots claimed first possession in overtime and made the most of it.

New England’s methodical 13-play, 75-yard drive in sudden death concluded with a Rex Burkhead two-yard touchdown to give the visitors a 37-31 win and send Tom Brady and the rest of the Patriots into a frenzy.

The Patriots now will move on to Atlanta where they will square off with the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3.

