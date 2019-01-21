Tom Brady Drops NSFW Response In Postgame Interview After Win Vs. Chiefs

No one is more excited to be heading to Super Bowl LIII than Tom Brady.

And rightfully so. The 41-year-old quarterback and the New England Patriots are making their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance thanks to a thrilling 37-31 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

After the game, Brady spoke to CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn and was so excited about his team’s victory that he dropped a NSFW response when asked what it meant to be going back to the NFL’s biggest game.

(You can watch the NSFW clip here.)

Brady finished Sunday’s game completing 30 of his 46 passes for 348 yards and one touchdown. He’ll look to earn his sixth Super Bowl ring Feb. 3 in Atlanta when the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images