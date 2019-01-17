Why Cris Carter Thinks Kyrie Irving Is ‘Very Naive’ Despite LeBron James Apology

Kyrie Irving revealed Wednesday night after the Boston Celtics’ 117-108 win over the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden that he called former teammate LeBron James over the weekend to apologize for being the “young player that wanted everything at his fingertips” during their time together with the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Irving, of course, asked the Cavs to trade him in the summer of 2017.)

While this sort of epiphany can be viewed positively as Irving makes strides toward becoming the Celtics’ unquestioned leader, Cris Carter explained Thursday on FS1’s “First Things First” while he believes the All-Star point guard still is “very, very naive” despite apologizing and being candid about the situation.

Carter even believes Al Horford, not Irving, is Boston’s real leader.

"Kyrie Irving is still very, very naive about what it takes to be a great leader. Yeah, he did a great job apologizing, but that doesn't make him the leader of the Celtics. Right now, Al Horford is a better leader." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/ZD2GCQ1Dny — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 17, 2019

Irving called out his Celtics teammates Saturday night after a 105-103 loss to the Orlando Magic, suggesting the team’s younger, less experienced players need to better handle the pressure that comes with NBA Finals expectations. He later clarified his comments, claiming they stemmed from a hunger for Boston to succeed, and it sounds like a conversation with James helped him see things in a different light.

Irving was sensational Wednesday night in leading the Celtics past the Raptors, who sit atop the Eastern Conference standings alongside the Milwaukee Bucks. He totaled 27 points and a career-high 18 assists in 38 minutes.

Should a clearer head be credited for Irving’s performance? Perhaps. Although the jury’s still out on the Celtics’ potential and Irving’s leadership acumen until Boston becomes more consistent.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images