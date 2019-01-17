NESN Soccer Podcast: Women’s World Cup Among 19 Things We’re Eager For In 2019

This year is bound to be unforgettable, regardless of which way the soccer ball bounces.

The 2019 soccer calendar will feature a host of events, with players, clubs and countries looking to prove themselves as champions in various regions of the world. However, no event will be bigger than the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will take place between June 7 and July 7 in France.

The United States women’s soccer team will vie to cement itself among the all-time greats by successfully defending its world championship. It won’t be easy, however, as the competition grows stronger each year.

There also will be plenty of action in men’s soccer with races for supremacy in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and elsewhere destined to capture attention at various points in the year.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard look ahead to the biggest games, tournaments and storylines of 2019 in this special yearly preview episode of the “NESN Soccer Podcast.” Listen to the latest episode below on Soundcloud or here on the NESN Podcast Network.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images