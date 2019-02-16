2019 World Series Odds: Red Sox In Three-Way Tie For Betting Favorite

Winning back-to-back titles is one of the hardest things in sports to do, but the oddsmakers think the Red Sox at least have a decent chance.

Boston beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games back in October, winning their fourth World Series since the turn of the century.

Entering this season, the Red Sox are one of the favorites to claim the Fall Classic, but they’re not alone. In addition to the Sox, last year’s other top American League teams also are a +600 bet to win it all in 2019.

Here are the latest odds for every team, courtesy of OddsShark.

Odds to win the 2019 MLB World Series: BOS/HOU/NYY +600

LAD +700

CHC +1100

MIL/PHI +1200

ATL/CLE/STL +1400

WAS +1600

COL +1800

NYM +2200

OAK +2500

TB +3500

ARI/CWS/LAA +5000

MIN/SEA +6000

CIN/PIT +7000

TOR +9000

SD +10000

SF +12500

TEX +20000

DET/KC +25000

MIA +35000

BAL +60000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) February 15, 2019

