Aaron Boone Doesn’t Think Aaron Judge’s ‘New York, New York’ Was ‘Intentional’

It seems like just yesterday Aaron Judge was seen walking through the Fenway Park concourse blasting “New York, New York” through his boombox speakers after the New York Yankees’ (lone) 6-2 win in the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox.

As you know, Boston went on to win the next two games to beat the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series before claiming baseball’s crown against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While many fans saw Judge’s tactics as trolling, his manager isn’t as convinced.

“I think it was a little more coincidental than people might think and a little less intentional than people might think,” Aaron Boone said, via MassLive. “These two teams, between the lines it’s where it’s happening. Neither team needs a little egging on or motivation. I don’t really think that plays one way or the other that much honestly.

“Anytime you win a game in a short series on the road at Fenway, sure, you always feel good about that,” he added. “You also, certainly in my position, but I think even in the player’s position, are hopefully going those kind of things produce confidence. You always understand the next day is entirely different.”

The next game, and the game after that, were vastly different than Game 2. Boston dismantled New York 16-1 in Game 3 before eliminating the Yankees’ playoffs hopes with a 4-3 Game 4 win.

