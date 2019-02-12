Al Horford Assesses Celtics’ Chemistry Amid Boston’s Latest Slump

We’re just about at the NBA All-Star break, and the basketball world still is waiting for the Boston Celtics to flip the switch.

The Celtics struggled out of the gate, which was to be expected to some degree. But the C’s still have yet to establish themselves as one of the league’s most dominant teams, and the playoffs are going to be here before we know it.

Boston has dropped each of its last two games, with Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers serving as one of the Green’s worst defeats of the season. The 28-point collapse prompted Marcus Morris to call out his team, which the veteran forward believes is playing like a bunch of “individuals” rather than a collective unit.

Whether or not Morris’ remarks are valid, Al Horford doesn’t believe the Celtics’ lingering struggles are a product of a lack of chemistry. Speaking with the media Monday, Boston’s elder statesman expressed confidence in the C’s turning things around.

“It’s different,” Horford said when asked about the current Celtics’ chemistry compared to last season’s team, as captured by MassLive. “Every team is different. Every year is different. I do feel like when we’re playing like we need to play our team clicks great. We just need to stick together. It’s frustrating for us, we don’t want to be losing. But we’re gonna figure it out.”

Talent typically prevails in the postseason, so Celtics fans still have reason to be hopeful when it comes to Boston’s NBA Finals aspirations. But the C’s still have yet to figure out the best way to utilize their loaded roster, and the clock is ticking for Brad Stevens and Co.

Boston will try to get back in the win column Tuesday night when it visits the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports