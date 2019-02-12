Beanpot Final Wrap: Northeastern Fends Off BC To Earn Second Straight Title

BOSTON — The Northeastern Huskies are back-to-back Beanpot champions for the first time since 1984-85.

The Huskies defeated the Boston College Eagles 4-2 on the backs of solid goaltending and a few timely goals. BC attempted to scratch and claw its way back into the game with a goal in the third period, but its effort wouldn’t be enough.

With the win Monday, Northeastern earned its sixth championship in the Beanpot’s 67-year run. This is NU’s fourth straight victory over BC in Beanpot play with its most recent victory coming in the 2018 semifinals.

Here’s how it all went down:

PLEVY PUTS NU ON BOARD LATE IN FIRST

Northeastern’s senior forward Austin Plevy got the defending champions on the board first with a late rebound shot that just got passed BU’s goaltender Joseph Woll.

The first period featured many chances for both sides, including a possible goal for BC that was overturned after review with 13:45 remaining.

Shots on target were pretty even throughout the first period with 14 for Northeastern and 12 for BC. Neither team committed a penalty in the first 20 minutes.

The Huskies take a 1-0 lead thanks to Austin Plevy heading into the second period. Catch all of the Beanpot Championship action on NESN. pic.twitter.com/E82PKLqtSy — NESN (@NESN) February 12, 2019

It was a close call, but it's still scoreless in the first period. Catch all of the Beanpot Championship action on NESN. pic.twitter.com/UkvHHcewXD — NESN (@NESN) February 12, 2019

HUSKIES STRIKE LATE IN PERIOD AGAIN

NU’s senior left winger Patrick Schule gave the Huskies an insurance goal from the left faceoff circle late in the second frame off a sleek pass from Matt Thomson, set up by a few nifty deeks from center Tyler Madden.

Similar to the first period, both teams had opportunities to score, but BC was unable to find the back of the net. Both teams failed to score on the one power play opportunity each had in the second.

Tempers briefly flared between the two teams in the final minute of the period, but it didn’t result in anyone being sent to the penalty box.

Northeastern has a 2-0 lead with 20 minutes to go. Can they capture their second straight Beanpot? Catch all of the action on NESN. pic.twitter.com/FKxSRd9T6D — NESN (@NESN) February 12, 2019

NORTHEASTERN HOLD ON DESPITE COMEBACK ATTEMPT

The Huskies struck early in the third period with what would be the deciding goal.

Senior forward Lincoln Griffin flicked a back-handed pass by Woll with 18:35 remaining via an assist by Liam Pecararo.

BC made it a game after NU’s third goal when junior forward David Cotton was able to squeeze one past Northeastern’s Cayden Primeau to make it a 3-1 game.

The comeback attempt didn’t stop there. BC’s J.D. Duden put another one past the NU goaltender with 7:46 remaining off an assist from Cotton to make it a one-score game.

BC never would be able to score the equalizer, and NU’s Zach Solow put the game away with a late empty-net goal, sealing the Beanpot title for the Huskies.

Thumbnail photo via NESN