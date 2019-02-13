Astros’ Alex Bregman Says There’s ‘No Other City’ He’d Rather Beat Than Boston

There appears to be a rivalry brewing between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros. Or, at the very least, there’s a rivalry brewing between Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and the city of Boston.

Apparently, Red Sox fans have no love loss for Bregman, who was a focal point of the American League Championship Series between Houston and the Red Sox, as his social media antics riled up not only inhabitants of New England but those inside the Red Sox organization, too.

So when the Red Sox dispatched Bregman (2-for-15) and the Astros in five games, Sox fans lined up for their pound of social media flesh. Bregman apparently heard them loud and clear as he revealed recently on the “Going Deep with Chad and JT” podcast.

“They got the better of us. A few of the guys on our team were banged up. That’s not an excuse,” he said. “They played really well, played really good baseball. They’re well-coached, a ton of good players, but after watching the Patriots win and the Red Sox beating us last year, there’s no other city I’d like to beat more this city than Boston.

“All the tweets, we just did a reading of mean tweets from my YouTube channel — they’re all from Boston fans. Brutal.”

Just imagine how Bregman will feel if the Celtics and Bruins are able to join in on the fun this summer.

