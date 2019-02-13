Warning: Think Twice Before Referring To Jayson Tatum By His Full Name

Jayson Tatum is many things, but he is not Jayson Christopher Tatum.
(Well, he technically is, but you’d be well-served to forget about it.)
The Boston Celtics forward had a big game Tuesday night in his team’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers, highlighted by a posterizing dunk over Ben Simmons. After the game, SLAM featured the dunk in a tweet captioned, “JAYSON. CHRISTOPHER. TATUM (insert spooky face emojis).”
However, that might be the last time SLAM busts out Tatum’s government name.
Check out this tweet:
Yeah, he’s not much of a “Christopher.”
Tatum’s performance against the Sixers served yet another reminder of the 20-year-old’s massive potential. That very potential could result in the Duke product being flipped for Anthony Davis, something Tatum reportedly wouldn’t mind.
