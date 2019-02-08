Boston 25 WFXT Partners With NESN To Televise Four Afternoon Red Sox Spring Training Games In 2019

Boston 25 WFXT, for the second consecutive year, has partnered with NESN, the official home of the Boston Red Sox, to televise four afternoon Red Sox spring training games beginning Friday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. ET with the annual college exhibition against the Northeastern University Huskies. All four games will be produced by NESN to air on Boston 25 WFXT in the Boston TV market. NESN will carry these games throughout the rest of the regional sports network’s New England territory.

BOSTON 25 WFXT Red Sox Spring Training Game Schedule

Friday, Feb. 22 — Northeastern University, 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 28 — Washington Nationals, 1 p.m.

Friday, March 15 — at New York Yankees, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19 — Toronto Blue Jays, 1 p.m.

NESN will televise an additional 14 Red Sox spring training games throughout New England. For more information on NESN’s spring training coverage visit NESN.com/Spring.

