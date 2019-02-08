NESN Announces 2019 Red Sox Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

NESN, the official home of the Boston Red Sox, will deliver coverage of 18 Red Sox Spring Training games this year, including four games on Boston 25 WFXT on weekday afternoons that will air on NESN outside the Boston TV market.

NESN’s spring training game schedule includes the annual Red Sox Foundation Game Day telecast on Saturday, March 2 at 1 p.m. ET when the Sox host the Baltimore Orioles. This special game broadcast will see limited commercial interruptions and be preceded by a pre-game show at 12:30 p.m. that will highlight the charitable work of the Red Sox Foundation and its partners.

During last year’s record-setting 108 win season, NESN’s average Red Sox household rating was a 6.8 (plus-24 percent) in the Boston DMA, the second highest local rating in MLB. The network averaged almost 1 million viewers per game throughout New England with an estimated total of 8.5 billion minutes of Red Sox baseball watched on NESN in 2018.

NESN’s 2019 Boston Red Sox Spring Training Game Schedule

Friday, Feb. 22 — Northeastern University, 1 p.m.*

Saturday, Feb. 23 — New York Yankees, 1 p.m.+

Sunday, Feb. 24 — Minnesota Twins, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28 — Washington Nationals, 1 p.m.*

Saturday, March 2 — Baltimore Orioles (RSF), 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 — Minnesota Twins, 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 — New York Mets, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 — at Tampa Bay Rays, 1 p.m.

Friday, March 15 — at New York Yankees, 1 p.m.*

Saturday, March 16 — Atlanta Braves, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 — Tampa Bay Rays, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19 — Toronto Blue Jays, 1 p.m.*

Wednesday, March 20 — at Baltimore Orioles, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 — Tampa Bay Rays, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 22 — at Minnesota Twins, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 — Pittsburgh Pirates, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 25 — at Chicago Cubs, 9 p.m.+

Tuesday, March 26 — at Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m.

*Games will air on Boston 25 WFXT in the Boston DMA and on NESN throughout the rest of NESN’s territory

+Games will air on NESNplus

RSF — Red Sox Foundation Game will be preceded by a 30-minute show at 12:30 p.m.

Downloadable Red Sox Schedule

Fans can import a free Red Sox spring training and regular season schedule into their favorite desktop, web, or mobile calendar by visiting NESN.com/schedule. Get automatic updates, game reminders and game previews for every game. Fans who signed up for the schedule in the past should already have the 2019 schedule on their calendar.

