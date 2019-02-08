Why Nick Wright Believes Anthony Davis’ Pelicans Are Rooting For Celtics

The Celtics are expected to be very active this offseason.

And with Boston now having a real shot at landing New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, Nick Wright made some interesting comments about the situation Friday on FS1’s “First Things First.”

Check out Wright’s assessment of the situation below.

"The team the Pelicans management are rooting for the most is the Celtics. If Boston makes the NBA Finals, their odds of keeping Kyrie go up exponentially. Then, their odds of getting Anthony Davis and trading Tatum go up exponentially." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/pX6mbmZM5k — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 8, 2019

Wright claims the Pelicans should be rooting for the Celtics to make the NBA Finals.

Why? Well, Wright believes that would increase the chances of Kyrie Irving re-signing with Boston this offseason, in turn making the Celtics more willing to include Jayson Tatum in a trade for Davis.

With the future of the Celtics up in the air, it would be in their best interest to make a strong push for the NBA Finals in order to keep Irving and potentially land Davis. The question then becomes: Would it be a mistake to give up Tatum, a potential franchise cornerstone?

