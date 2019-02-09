Bruins’ Brad Marchand Uses Perfect Word To Describe Patrice Bergeron

BOSTON — Brad Marchand thinks quite highly of Patrice Bergeron, to say the least.

And who could blame him?

Bergeron, who played in his 1,000th career game Tuesday against the New York Islanders, was honored prior to Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden. And all the star center did was dish out two assists and score a game-winning overtime goal in Boston’s 5-4 victory.

After the game, Brad Marchand was asked if “pro” is an appropriate word to describe his linemate.

“Yeah, or God. One of the two,” Marchand said. “No, he is. He’s the ultimate pro, the way he conducts himself and prepares himself each and every day and shows up consistently and in the big moments continues to prove himself.

“So yeah, pro is a great word, but I think God is a little more fitting.”

Reporter: "Is the word pro a good way to describe Patrice Bergeron?"@Bmarch63: "Yeah, or God. One of the two." pic.twitter.com/y6Qzt4r0SE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 9, 2019

Hey, that’s one way to put it.

Bergeron now has 20 goals and 30 assists through 39 games played. At 33 years old, he continues to cement his status as one of the best and most beloved Bruins of all time.

