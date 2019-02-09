NFL Rumors: One Fine Handed Out For Patriots-Rams Super Bowl

Look away, New Orleans Saints fans.

The man at the center of a controversial no-call in the NFC Championship Game also is the lone player to get fined for an infraction during the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was not flagged for blowing out Saints wideout Tommylee Lewis with a helmet-to-helmet hit that also was a clear pass interference late in the NFC Championship. He ended up getting fined for the hit after the league reviewed the game footage later in the week (as they always do), but he was back at it in the Super Bowl.

During the first quarter of Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots, Robey-Coleman was flagged for a hit on a defenseless player when he connected Pats running back Rex Burkhead. Truth be told, it wasn’t that bad of a hit, but one has to think the league wasn’t about to take any chances.

Nickell Robey-Coleman was flagged for hitting a defenseless receiver on this play in #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/2BY1zJBRWg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2019

That, of course, set Twitter on fire with reaction, and the NFL doubled down on the call by fining Robey-Coleman for the second straight week, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

For the second straight game, #Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 for a hit on a defenseless player — this time Rex Burkhead in the Super Bowl LIII loss to the #Patriots. And yes, Robey-Coleman was flagged for this one. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 9, 2019

The Patriots, as you must certainly know by now, ultimately won 13-3.

So, yeah, tough night for Robey-Coleman.

