Bruins Trade Rumors: Boston Among ‘Serious Suitors’ For Mark Stone

The Boston Bruins reportedly are targeting one of the premier prizes on the NHL trade market.

Despite acquiring Charlie Coyle in a trade with the Minnesota Wild, the Bruins still need a top-six winger to solidify their second line. And if one of the most respected hockey reporters in the business is to be believed, Boston is thinking big ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

The Bruins are among a handful of “serious suitors” for Ottawa Senators forward Mark Stone, TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported Saturday.

Check out these tweets:

That said, the primary focus for OTT GM Pierre Dorion is obviously trading Stone and serious suitors include WPG, NSH, CGY, BOS, amongst others. Usual grumbling about the price being way too high, but it is, as they say, a process. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 23, 2019

McKenzie’s report about the Bruins came in a follow-up to a tweet about Ottawa hoping to re-sign Stone, so Boston fans probably should temper their expectations.

That said, it’s hard to not get excited about a player like Stone.

The 6-foot-4, 26-year-old Canadian is one of the better power forwards in the NHL. He’s racked up at least 20 goals and 30 assists in each of his last five seasons, including 28 tallies and 34 dimes through 59 games this season.

Stone will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

