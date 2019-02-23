Sabres’ Jeff Skinner Returns After Brutal-Looking Injury, Because Hockey

Hockey players are continuously out to prove they are cut from a different cloth.

We’ve seen players take sticks to face, lose teeth, break bones (see Bruins’ Gregory Campbell in the 2013 Stanley Cup Playoffs), and remain out on the ice.

Saturday, it almost certainly looked like the Buffalo Sabres had lost their top goal scorer, Jeff Skinner, to a gruesome leg injury against the Washington Capitals. The Sabres winger got his feet tangled by Washington Capitals forward Carl Hagelin early in the second period, and his ankle twist underneath as he fell to the ice. Skinner had to be helped off the ice, and could put any weight on his ankle.

Ouch. Skinner leaves the ice in some serious pain. #CapsSabres pic.twitter.com/aSvWRuO8Jp — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 23, 2019

But Skinner was back on the ice when the Sabres emerged for the third period, helping the Sabres pick up a 5-2 win over the Caps. Skinner leads the Sabres with 36 goals, so seeing the winger suit up and return for the third period had to have been a major sigh of relief for the team, which is trying to make a late-season push for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images