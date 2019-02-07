Bruins Vs. Rangers Live Stream: Watch NHL Game Online

The Boston Bruins have won two straight games, and they’ll look to make it three Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

After beating a pair of Metropolitan Division heavyweights in the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders, Boston now will turn their attention to the New York Rangers, who sit in second-to-last in the Metro.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Rangers online:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images