Here’s Why Skip Bayless Thinks Tom Brady Won’t Accept ‘GOAT’ Tagline

There are two factions among sports fans — those who think Tom Brady is the greatest of all time, and those who don’t.

Then, there is the New England Patriots quarterback himself, who “cringes” when he hears the “GOAT” moniker attached to him.

But the numbers don’t lie. Six Super Bowl rings in nine appearances with three MVP awards, 14 Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro bids certainly put Brady in the territory of most successful athletes of all time. That much is hard to deny.

As to why Brady has a hard time putting himself in that “GOAT” discussion, FS1’s Skip Bayless shared on Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed” a theory that it is because Brady isn’t done stuffing his résumé.

"Tom Brady just doesn't want to be GOATed yet. … He's not finished yet; he's not even thinking about being finished. He can't accept the GOAT mantle because he doesn't want to rest on his laurels. That was the Michael Jordan in him speaking." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/Yu71mzrLOH — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 6, 2019

Brady already is on board for at least another season, and it’s difficult to predict when the 41-year-old will hang up his cleats — but it’s pretty clear that Brady isn’t finished writing his resume. And it’s also true that Brady thrives a lot more under criticism than he does under praise. So while some may be “irked” by his comments surrounding the “GOAT” debate, it could be Brady’s play to fuel the fire as he chases a seventh ring.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images