Clippers Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Celtics had their winning streak snapped in heartbreaking fashion to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, but they’ll have a chance to get back on track against the City of Angels’ other NBA team.

Boston will welcome former coach Doc Rivers and the Clippers to TD Garden on Saturday night.

In a jam-packed Western Conference where there’s not much separation between the teams, the eighth-seeded Clippers need every win they can get. The Celtics, meanwhile, trail the Indiana Pacers for third in the Eastern Conference by just one game.

Here’s how to watch Clippers vs. Celtics online:

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports