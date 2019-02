Kyrie Irving is the Boston Celtics’ most talented player, but the star point guard isn’t one of the franchise’s top two assets.

That’s what Colin Cowherd believes, at least.

The FOX Sports 1 talking ahead thinks some are confused about where Irving stands within the Celtics organization. There’s no doubt Boston wants the ball in the six-time All-Star’s hands when it matters most, but when you look at the big picture, Cowherd believes Irving takes a back seat to both head coach Brad Stevens and Jayson Tatum.

"Kyrie Irving is the Celtics third asset. More than ever, I don't think they're backing up the Brinks truck for Kyrie… Right now, Kyrie is an impediment to winning. Last 5 with him, lost. Last 6 without him, won." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/f5MssacS6D — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 27, 2019

It’s tough to completely agree with Cowherd’s assessment. While there’s no denying Stevens’ sharp basketball mind, it seems excessive to paint him as the Celtics’ version of Bill Belichick considering he’s yet to reach an NBA Finals. As for Tatum, the promising young forward very well could be the most important piece in a trade for Anthony Davis, who Boston reportedly will make a serious run after if it’s able to re-sign Irving this offseason.

As such, it’s currently impossible to definitively rank the Celtics’ assets in terms of value. But the franchise’s line of thinking should be made abundantly clear this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports