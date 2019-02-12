Don Sweeney Reveals Trade Plans For Bruins Ahead Of Deadline

The NHL trade deadline is two weeks away and many are wondering whether the Bruins will make a move. Boston has struggled in secondary scoring all season, but sit in third place in the Atlantic Division.

The B’s are led by the NHL’s top line of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, who have a combined 182 points. And while the deadly trio has carried the team to victories this season, general manager Don Sweeney acknowledged Boston needs extra help on offense during an event for season ticket holders Sunday.

“My feeling is that we would like to try and add without necessarily giving up what we know is a big part of our future,” Sweeney said, via NHL.com. “We committed assets last year to take a swing where we felt we needed to address an area of need and we will try and do a similar thing this year. I can’t guarantee that’ll happen. This time of the year, prices are generally pretty high, but we’re going to try. We’re going to try because I think we still need it.”

Boston has been linked to Micheal Ferland, Artemi Panarin and Wayne Simmonds, all who could provide scoring relief for the B’s.

The Bruins made a move at last year’s deadline, acquiring Rick Nash for Matt Beleskey, Ryan Spooner, Ryan Lindgren and a first-round pick in 2018’s draft.

The trade deadline is Feb. 25 and while Sweeney made it known he wants to make some sort of move, he certainly sounds as if he doesn’t want to send away some of his young stars who have played well for the Black and Gold this season.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images