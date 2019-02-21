Jake DeBrusk Cracks Joke About Seemingly Huge Number Of Bruins From Greater Boston

Take a look up and down the Bruins’ roster, and you’ll notice quite a few players are from, well, Boston.

Chris Wagner is from Walpole, Mass., while Matt Grzelcyk is from Charlestown. Newly acquired forward Charlie Coyle is from East Weymouth, and he was traded for Ryan Donato, a Scituate native. Shortly outside of the city is Johnston, R.I., where Noel Acciari is from. Even defenseman John Moore, who is from Winnetka, Ill., had close ties to the city because he has family in the area he grew up seeing.

Jake DeBrusk, who is from Edmonton, Alberta, couldn’t help but (jokingly) marvel at the number of local players.

DeBrusk on Coyle coming home to Boston: "How many (locals) do we have now? Like 15. I think I'm the only one who isn't." — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) February 21, 2019

It’s not shocking DeBrusk feels that way, as there’s also a handful of non-local players who went to college in the area as well.

Either way, it’s pretty cool the Bruins have so many local connections.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images