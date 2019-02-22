Alex Cora Can’t Guarantee 108 Wins In 2019, But He Did Make This Promise

It’s tough to draw up a much better season than the Boston Red Sox’s 2018 campaign.

After winning a franchise record 108 games, they beat their archrival New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. They then knocked off the reigning champion Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series before claiming the World Series in five games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

So how do you even build off that in 2019? It’s certainly a challenge.

Sox manager Alex Cora already said the upcoming season would be even better, and in a way he doubled down on that Thursday. During an interview on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” Cora tempered expectations a little bit, but did make a promise Red Sox fans will like.

“I can’t promise 108 wins, but I can promise you a very solid season and (that we’ll) be consistent at what we do,” Cora said. “Just put ourselves in a spot that you either win 11 in October or 12 — but we don’t want to win 12, we know what that means, let’s stay away from the Wild Card. The division is very important for us obviously, but if we continue the things that we’re doing we’re going to be fine.”

The Red Sox were a wildly entertaining bunch all last season, so another season of that (even if they don’t claim 108 regular-season wins) sounds quite nice.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images