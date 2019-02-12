Jalen Ramsey Urges Antonio Brown To Join Jaguars After Cryptic Video

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey isn’t shy about wanting Antonio Brown as a teammate.

Brown made headlines Tuesday by sharing a cryptic video on social media, apparently signaling the end of his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And shortly after the video emerged, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Brown had formally requested a trade from the only team for which he’s ever played.

Now, that’s certainly some juicy news. But the real action is in the comments section on Brown’s Instagram post.

“Come to the Jaguars with (Teddy Bridgewater),” Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a comment on Brown’s post.

Jalen Ramsey playing Jaguars GM now, wanting Antonio Brown and Teddy Bridgewater 👀 pic.twitter.com/xkYCJYGDXm — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) February 12, 2019

First, let’s talk about Bridgewater.

An unrestricted free agent, Bridgewater spent last season backing up Drew Brees on the New Orleans Saints. He hasn’t been a starter since 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings, but the 26-year-old probably would be an upgrade from Blake Bortles, whom the Jaguars reportedly are prepared to move on from.

As for Brown, the 30-year-old has made headlines for all the wrong reasons since the end of the regular season. But he remains one of the NFL’s best wideouts and likely will have many teams calling the Steelers about potentially making a deal.

Is there enough room on the Jaguars for two of the NFL’s most obnoxious, me-first players? Probably not, but it would be entertaining nonetheless.

