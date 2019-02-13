Jalen Rose Thinks This Will Be Kyrie Irving’s Last Season With Celtics

No one knows what Kyrie Irving is going to do this summer, but Jalen Rose thinks he might have an idea.

The Boston Celtics star guard committed to re-signing prior to the start of the season but he has back-tracked recently, telling reporters to ask him what he will do on July 1. The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have been floated as potential offseason suitors for Irving, but would the 26-year-old really leave the talented Celtics?

Rose certainly thinks so.

After the Celtics once again played well without Irving Tuesday night in a 112-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Rose went on “Get Up!” and explained what problems Brad Stevens is facing and then predicted Irving would not make Boston his long-term home.

“This will be Kyrie Irving’s final season with the Celtics.” –@JalenRose pic.twitter.com/GMC1akX47r — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 13, 2019

Celtics fans certainly hope Rose’s prediction is off, but Irving’s recent actions had to have made Danny Ainge and Co. sweat. Ultimately, it might come down to the Celtics’ postseason run. A deep run might mean Irving suits up in green for a long time, but an early exit could spell the end of Irving’s time in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images