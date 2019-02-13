Kyle Van Noy’s Wikipedia Page Trolls ‘Felger & Mazz,’ Max Kellerman

Kyle Van Noy no longer has to call out his haters — his Wikipedia page will do it for him.

Since winning Super Bowl LIII, the New England Patriots linebacker has gone after the team’s many detractors, most notably ESPN’s Max Kellerman and 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Michael Felger and Tony Massarotti. As such, Van Noy likely won’t mind a recent change made to his Wikipedia page.

“He has two sons, Michael Felger Van Noy and Anthony Massarotti Van Noy. His family has a pet parrot named Max Kellerman.”

Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if Van Noy was behind these changes.

Van Noy’s page likely will be restored to it’s normal, factual state in short order. But the changes still were present as of Wednesday afternoon, so perhaps the Patriots have a fan or two on Wikipedia’s editorial staff.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images