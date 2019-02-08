Mic’d Up Julian Edelman Has Cool Exchange With Bill Belichick After Super Bowl Win

Suffice to say Julian Edelman’s 2018 season ended far different than it started.

After missing the entire 2017 campaign due to a torn ACL suffered during the preseason, the New England Patriots wideout was hit with a four-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug violation to begin 2018. But when the season ended, Edelman was the Super Bowl MVP in the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Multiple Patriots and Rams were mic’d up during the game, which led to some pretty cool soundbites. Among them was an exchange between Edelman and head coach Bill Belichick right after the game in which Edelman thanked Belichick profusely for supporting him during his suspension.

(You can watch the exchange here)

Although it would be understandable if Belichick was annoyed by Edelman’s actions, it’s clear the fact that Belichick supported his player meant a lot to Edelman.

