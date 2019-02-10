Kyrie Irving Leaves Game Vs. Clippers With Apparent Right Knee Injury

All seemed to be roses for Boston on Saturday night as the Celtics took a commanding first-half lead over the Los Angeles Clippers.
But things took a scarier turn for C’s fans when Kyrie Irving exited the game in the middle of the second quarter with an apparent right knee injury.
Irving sustained the injury while contesting a Garrett Temple 3-pointer in the second. After trying to play on, visibly shaking out his right leg, Irving went to the locker room before halftime with a trainer.
He then was ruled out for the rest of the night with a right knee strain.
Not the best news for Celtics fans.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
