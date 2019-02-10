Kyrie Irving Leaves Game Vs. Clippers With Apparent Right Knee Injury

All seemed to be roses for Boston on Saturday night as the Celtics took a commanding first-half lead over the Los Angeles Clippers.

But things took a scarier turn for C’s fans when Kyrie Irving exited the game in the middle of the second quarter with an apparent right knee injury.

Irving sustained the injury while contesting a Garrett Temple 3-pointer in the second. After trying to play on, visibly shaking out his right leg, Irving went to the locker room before halftime with a trainer.

He then was ruled out for the rest of the night with a right knee strain.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kyrie Irving (right knee sprain) will not return tonight. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 10, 2019

Not the best news for Celtics fans.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images