Mike Francesa Says Tom Brady Isn’t Best QB Ever, Gives Ludicrous Reason

Tom Brady is among the best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, but intelligent arguments could be made that he isn’t the best.

Longtime New York radio host Mike Francesa does not believe the New England Patriots quarterback is the greatest of all time, but his reasoning is absolutely nuts.

The WFAN host, who also broadcasts on an app of his called “Mike’s On” unleashed a laughably incorrect take Friday. While saying Peyton Manning is the best regular-season performer in the game’s history (he adds that he’s watched over 40 years of football, for whatever that’s worth), he said part of what detracts from Brady’s case is he took over a team that was already winning.

Wait, what?

(You can watch his whole soliloquy here).

Let’s revisit the form the Patriots were in when Brady took over.

1999: In the year before Brady’s drafted, the Patriots 8-8, finish last in the division and Pete Carroll gets fired.

2000: Brady drafted, Bill Belichick hired, Patriots go 5-11 and miss playoffs with Drew Bledsoe under center.

2001: Patriots start 0-2, Bledsoe gets injured in Week 2, Brady becomes full-time starter. New England proceeds to go 11-5 and win first Super Bowl in franchise history.

At least Brady didn’t get the Stan Lee treatment from Francesa.

