Lightning Vs. Bruins Live Stream: Watch NHL Game Online

TD Garden will play host to a clash of Eastern Conference powerhouses Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins, currently riding a 14-game point streak, will host the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning, who have been an absolute wagon this season and have won each of their last 10 games.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since the trade deadline. The Bruins were fairly busy ahead of the deadline, bolstering their forward group by acquiring Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson. Last season the B’s fell to the Bolts in five games in the conference semifinals, and there’s a decent chance these two sides will meet again this postseason.

Here’s how and when to watch Lightning vs. Bruins:

When: Thursday Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports