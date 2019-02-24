Marcus Smart Calls Out Celtics’ ‘Will To Fight’ After Ugly Loss To Bulls

What is going on with the Boston Celtics?

That’s been the million-dollar question all season, as Boston has struggled against some of the league’s worst teams this season. That trend continued when the C’s suffered an ugly 126-116 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at United Center. Boston has yet to win since coming off its All-Star break.

The Green, understandably, has high expectations to reach the NBA Finals, but it’s going to be a long, hard road if the team continues to struggle. If you ask Marcus Smart, though, he thinks he knows the reason behind why his team is having trouble winning.

Marcus Smart: "Our toughness. Our will to fight. Our will to do everything. It’s like we ain’t got the will to do it anymore." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 24, 2019

It’s certainly worrisome hearing one of the fiercest guys on the team say this, but he certainly has a point. Boston blew a 28-point lead against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 9, and have lost to the Phoenix Suns earlier this season.

The Celtics’ season has just 22 games left and it’s not about to get easier with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors set for Tuesday, so Boston will need to find its “toughness” and “will to fight” rather quickly.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images