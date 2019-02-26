Dustin Pedroia Trying To Get Mitch Moreland To Wear Knee Brace

Dustin Pedroia and Steven Wright may not be only Boston Red Sox players sporting a knee brace when the 2019 Major League Baseball season begins.

Both Wright and Pedroia underwent cartilage reconstruction surgery and have been wearing knee braces as they prepare for the upcoming campaign. And now Pedroia is hopeful he’ll get Mitch Moreland to wear one, too.

Moreland had surgery in 2017 to repair his meniscus and dealt with knee soreness throughout Boston’s 2018 run to the World Series title. Moreland told MassLive on Tuesday that Pedroia has been advocating him to wear a brace like the one the veteran second baseman has.

“Pedey kept saying, ‘You need to try that one. You need to try that one,’” Moreland said. “All right. I’ll put it on. It’s one of the same ones, I think.

“I don’t know if it’s going to help, hurt or whatever,” Moreland added. “We’ll see.”

Moreland had 15 home runs last year with 68 RBIs. The veteran first baseman hurt his knee trying to make a sliding catch near the photographer’s area that caused him to miss a few games before the Red Sox entered the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images