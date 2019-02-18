MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper, Manny Machado Receive ‘Serious’ Offers From This Team

The San Diego Padres are intent on winning free agency.
The National League West team has made “serious” contract offers to Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Sunday night via Twitter. San Diego appears willing to alter the direction of its franchise and the MLB landscape by committing over hundreds of millions of dollars to the free-agent superstars.
The Padres reportedly met with Machado and his wife last week in Miami and registered their interest in signing him as a third baseman. Despite their late entry into the race for Machado, the Padres are thought to be among the leading contenders to acquire him.
San Diego met with Harper earlier this month in Las Vegas and had been thought to be rivaling the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants for his services. However, the latest reports have linked Harper with an imminent move to the Phillies.
The Padres lost 96 games last season and haven’t enjoyed a winning season since 2010. Adding Machado and Harper would represent a free-agent haul for the ages and immediately inject some excitement into their long-suffering fans.
Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images
