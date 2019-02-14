NBA Fines 76ers’ Joel Embiid For NSFW Shot At Refs After Loss To Celtics

Joel Embiid’s mouthy frustration has cost him.

The NBA fined the Philadelphia 76ers center $25,000 on Wednesday for criticizing referees after his team’s loss to the Boston Celtics, according to The Associated Press. Embiid ended his postgame press conference Tuesday night with a high-profile NSFW comment about the referees, and the NBA quickly disciplined him for “public criticism of the officiating which included use of inappropriate language.”

Embiid addressed his fine Wednesday night following the 76ers’ win over the New York Knicks.

“I knew what I was getting into,” he said, per The AP.

This proves it’s always cheaper for athletes to keep their feelings about referees to themselves.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images