NESN Red Sox Podcast: Who Will Replace Craig Kimbrel As Boston’s Closer?

Baseball is back, and so is the NESN Red Sox Podcast.

The Red Sox held their first full-squad workout of spring training Monday at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., which means Opening Day is right around the corner. Boston was the last team standing in 2018, winning its fourth World Series title in 15 years, but repeating as champion in 2019 will be extremely difficult.

NESN.com’s Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall on Tuesday discussed the key storylines surrounding the Red Sox as they enter camp: Could Boston still re-sign free agent closer Craig Kimbrel? Who will handle the ninth inning if Kimbrel signs elsewhere? What should the Red Sox do about their catching situation, which has been the subject of trade rumors with Christian Vazquez, Sandy Leon and Blake Swihart all still part of the mix.

Ricky and Dakota also broke down Manny Machado’s reported 10-year, $300 million contract with the San Diego Padres, and capped things off by going rapid fire with additional players, prospects and non-roster invitees to watch in the coming weeks at Red Sox spring training.

Click the iTunes link below to listen to this week's podcast.

