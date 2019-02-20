NHL Rumors: Bruins Acquire Charlie Coyle From Wild For Ryan Donato, Pick

The first domino has fallen in what is shaping up to a be an eventful countdown to the NHL Trade Deadline, and it is the Boston Bruins who have made the first big move.

Boston reportedly landed Minnesota Wild forward Charlie Coyle in exchange for forward Ryan Donato and a fifth-round draft pick, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

Not official but hearing the trade is Coyle to BOS in exchange for Ryan Donato and a fifth-round pick. Details to come. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 20, 2019

Coyle, who turns 27 on March 2, has 10 goals and 18 assists for the Wild this season. The Weymouth, Mass., native surely will provide some boost in secondary scoring that the Bruins desperately have been in search of this season. A Boston University product, the center is signed through 2019-20 with a $3.2 million cap hit, giving the Bruins a player that is more than just a rental, a stated desire of Bruins GM Don Sweeney.

Donato skated 34 games for Boston this season before being sent down for further development in Providence. The 22-year-old Harvard product had 11 games and seven assists in 47 games for the Black and Gold. The winger had seven goals and five assists in 18 games in Providence this season.

