Tom Brady’s Comment On Julian Edelman’s Instagram Is Textbook Tom Brady

Julian Edelman tried to get a little sentimental on Instagram, but that didn’t stop Tom Brady from throwing a friendly jab at his favorite target.

Edelman on Wednesday shared a photo of the New England Patriots’ offense from Super Bowl LIII coupled with a quote from legendary Alabama football coach Bear Bryant.

Brady evidently remembered the moment captured in the photo quite well, as he replied, “‘Just get in the huddle’ smh 🤣.” The response certainly got a kick out of Josh Gordon, who chimed in with “😂💀.”

There’s reason to believe those were Brady’s exact words, too. The Patriots quarterback notoriously competes until the bitter end, even in games that are well in New England’s hand. Just take a look at Super Bowl XLIX, which saw Brady blow a gasket on Shane Vereen and Matthew Slater before the contest’s final snap despite the Patriots heading into victory formation.

(You can find the clip at the 2:10:25 mark)

Brady also was one of the last Patriots players to rejoice following James White’s overtime touchdown in Super Bowl LI. The veteran sign-caller even tried to get media members off the field as he was under the impression the play still was needed to be reviewed.

So yeah, Brady is going to be in ultra-competitor mode until the clock strikes zero.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports