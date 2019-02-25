NHL Rumors: Bruins Acquire Marcus Johansson From Devils For Draft Picks

The Boston Bruins were able to pull off a deal at the NHL trade deadline buzzer, but it wasn’t for a player anyone expected.

The Bruins, seemingly connected to every available player before Monday’s deadline, surprised some by acquiring forward Marcus Johansson from the New Jersey Devils, according to multiple reports. Boston reportedly will send a second- and fourth-round pick to New Jersey in the deal.

Johansson coming to Boston — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) February 25, 2019

2nd round pick in 2019 and fourth-round pick in 2020 for Marcus Johansson, who moves from NJ to BOS, as @JoeyMacHockey first reported. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 25, 2019

Johansson currently is in the final year of a three-year, $13.75 million contract he originally signed with the Washington Capitals. He’s had an OK season thus far, scoring 12 goals to go with 15 assists in 48 games for the Devils while averaging 16:27 of ice time per game. It will be interesting to see how Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy uses Johansson, who typically plays on the left side and doesn’t really address what some felt was a need on the right side for Boston.

Coincidentally, Johansson hasn’t been quite the same player since suffering a concussion last season after being elbowed in the head by Bruins winger Brad Marchand. The incident earned Marchand a five-game suspension.

