Patrick Chung Delivers Message To Patriots Fans After Forearm Surgery

At 31 years old, Patrick Chung faces a tough road back from the broken forearm he suffered in Super Bowl LIII.

Add in the fact that the veteran safety is one of the most physical players on the New England Patriots, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Chung fails to regain his pre-injury form.

But that’s just the conventional wisdom. Chung, in what should come as a surprise to no one, has every intention of returning next season and picking up where he left off.

In addition to an Instagram post, Chung on Friday tweeted these updates on his post-surgery progress:

You damn right I will https://t.co/d9oAef3cMM — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) February 8, 2019

It was good. Feeling good so far https://t.co/BZjSjQMMgF — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) February 8, 2019

Unfortunately, Chung has more time under the knife awaiting him.

The Oregon product reportedly is scheduled to undergo surgery on his shoulder in late February/early March. The Patriots expect Chung to miss much of the offseason, including training camp.

